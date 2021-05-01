COLIN BORDE ON BRAVO LEAVING TKR

Trinibago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde says Dwayne Bravo will be missed by the franchise, as he's now with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. There has been a trade which sees Denesh Ramdin returns to TKR after he was with the Patriots. Borde says it's good to have the experienced keeper/batsman back with the T&T-based franchise. The TKR manager was speaking with TV6's Vinod Narwani earlier today.

The Health Minister is urging the public not to congregate at places where street food is being sold as he noted large numbers of people did so last night as the nation is experiencing a surge in COVID cases. 

A recent patient at the surgical ward of the Scarborough General Hospital is upset, because, according to her, she was placed in a room with a COVID positive patient. 

