A site visit of the Paria facilities specific to the LMCS divers tragedy took place today by members of the commission of enquiry and other stakeholders.
Facilitated by Paria, the tour of key locations across the Pointe-a-Pierre facility was open to a maximum of fifteen people.
That group included the Chairman of the commission King’s counsel Jerome Lynch, attorney’s representing Paria, LMCS and Kenson, as well as members of the media.
Our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was among the group today and she brings us this update.