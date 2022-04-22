The Clock starts now, says chairman of the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria Tragedy, Queens Counsel Dennis Morrison as the commission briefed media, officially launching the exercise. Evidence gathering will form a large portion of their work and with the preliminary hearing tentative for August, the full life of the commission could be more than a year.
