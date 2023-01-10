A startling development at the Paria Commission of Enquiry on Tuesday which raised eyebrows, a witness was found guilty of misleading Commissioners and a decision was taken to disqualify his evidence.
Urvashi-Tiwari Roopnarine has the details.
A startling development at the Paria Commission of Enquiry on Tuesday which raised eyebrows, a witness was found guilty of misleading Commissioners and a decision was taken to disqualify his evidence.
Urvashi-Tiwari Roopnarine has the details.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine says Trinidad and Tobago needs investment but there i…
On Tuesday, members of the public got another chance to voice questions and comments about t…
The top brass of Heritage Petroleum Company Limited led by its chairman Michael Quamina, met…
The First Peoples community now has a pipe-borne water supply and electricity at their Recre…
Through its Community Water Improvement Programme, the Ministry of Public Utilities is set t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription