A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, is among three men arrested and a quantity of marijuana seized by Police in Tobago, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Scarborough . The men are to be charged and taken before the court. More from Elizabeth Williams.
COAST GUARDSMAN HELD
Elizabeth Williams
