We are all wearing face masks these days to keep COVID-19 at bay...after all, it's the law...but health officials are not satisfied that we are all doing it the right way. The Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram emphasised the importance of wearing the mask correctly over one's nose as the transmission of Covid 19 is higher through the nasal passage.. He was speaking at the Ministry of Health's Heath virtual media conference on COVID-19.Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more...

Flu Season Is Upon Us

It's a contagious respiratory illness/virus that can affect your nose, throat and at times your lungs, causing mild to severe illness and at times lead to death and it's not Covid 19...

AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE

A major reduction in the murder rate this year so far compared to the same period last year was accomplished without a State of Emergency says the Attorney General.

You Can Be Charged

The Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) reminds the public that restrictions pertaining to sea bathing as outlined in the Legal Notice No. 339, The Public Health Ordinance...