The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots. The Health Minister says the dissolution of the Parliament does not prevent him from signing off on any further changes to the Covid 19 public health restrictions. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.