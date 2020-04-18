CMO Reassures Public On Testing

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram at the Ministry of Health media briefing assured the public that the testing being done at CARPHA for Covid 19 is the gold standard and that the results are reliable. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more…
