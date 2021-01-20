Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says private hospitals and companies can import the Covid-19 vaccine once they have the requisite approvals. Dr. Parasram was speaking during the Ministry of Health's Virtual news conference today. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

Bad faith negotiations?

