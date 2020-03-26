Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram, says ministry followed all reporting protocol as it relates to T&T's first recorded COVID-19 death. As Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine tells us, he's calling the circulation of patient what appears to be patient notes as a breach of confidentiality.
CMO ON COVID DEATH: WE WENT BY THE RULES
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
