It may have come as good news to many that T&T is now allowing any WHO-approved vaccine to be used interchangeably under the booster programme, with a few exceptions. However, the Chief Medical Officer says, there are certain elements which should be considered before people decide what brand of vaccine they would be taking as a booster shot. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CMO Gives Guidelines

CMO Gives Guidelines

It may have come as good news to many that T&T is now allowing any WHO-approved vaccine …

Pile Up Of Bodies

Pile Up Of Bodies

Confirmation of a pile-up of bodies at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary. This from …