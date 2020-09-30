Health officials are seeing a decrease in viral illnesses, including that of COVID-19. But their statistics are linked to the number of persons actually going to medical facilities because of symptoms associated with viruses. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wednesday Pandemic Sports Wrap

Wednesday Pandemic Sports Wrap

It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19. Tonight the focus is on football, golf and cricket.

Online Teaching Concerns

Online Teaching Concerns

An investigation has been launched by the Division of Education, into reports from parents that at some schools...

Good News For POS City Council

Good News For POS City Council

Good news for members of the Port of Spain City Council and the burgesses they represent as the acquisition of laptops to deliver a better service...