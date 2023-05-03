Minister of Planning and Development, Pennelope Beckles, has advised that the State will soon be moving to bring legislation to support a number of climate-related national development goals... including, but not limited to, legislation to enforce the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Minister Beckles was speaking at AMCHAM TT's Environment, Social and Governance conference held at the Hilton today.

