Condolences continue to pour in for former government Minister Clifton De Coteau who passed away at his home Friday morning. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Truckers Stranded

Truckers Stranded

Just one day after the $500 million APT James fast ferry was commissioned by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at the Scarborough Port, comes word that a number of truckers remain stranded in Trinidad with goods for Tobago.