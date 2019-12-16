With just a couple weeks to go before the end of the year, some residents in south Trinidad may not be in a jubilant mood due to flooding in the area last week.
Clean-up has begun following persistent rainfall which left many homes and businesses in the Penal / Debe region flooded. Senior Disaster Management Unit coordinator Jerry David says while some communities are accessible, areas like Woodland are still under water.
Meanwhile CEPEP is reminding those who need assistance with clean-up efforts to call its hotline at 225-4400.