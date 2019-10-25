Pupils of the Claxton Bay Anglican School have been at home for a month now. Their school was closed by OSHA. Despite the Education Ministry promising to relocate them by this week, parents say they've been told that they may have to wait another three weeks. They told reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekerisngh that it's not something they're willing to take.

