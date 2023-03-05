Claude Noel Needs Help

Concern this evening over a video that went viral on social media, purporting to show T&T's first world-title boxer, Claude Noel, in distress at a home somewhere in Trinidad. Noel, an amputee, who the only highway in Tobago is named after, is video-taped dragging himself on the floor, calling for his stick and for help. 

The Works and Transport Minister says it will cost about $4 million to replace just one flood-control pump in Trinidad, which had been vandalised. In an interview with our Political Editor, Juhel Browne, the Minister also revealed that sluice gates can also be quite expensive.

