Concern this evening over a video that went viral on social media, purporting to show T&T's first world-title boxer, Claude Noel, in distress at a home somewhere in Trinidad. Noel, an amputee, who the only highway in Tobago is named after, is video-taped dragging himself on the floor, calling for his stick and for help.
Claude Noel Needs Help
Elizabeth Williams
