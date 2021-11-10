An interruption of face to face classes at the Bishop's High and Signal Hill Secondary Schools, due to concerns related to COVID-19. As a result, both institutions remained closed to students today, to facilitate sanitisation procedures. There are also concerns at the Roxborough Secondary School. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Classes Suspended
Elizabeth Williams
