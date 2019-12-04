More claims of abuse at the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital. A family tell us their relative is being kept against her will at the hospital and is allegedly being physically abused by doctors and nurses who refusing to discharge their relative.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte is raising concerns that over 60 percent of the electorate did not vote.
Acting Minister of Energy Colm Imbert hopes to resolve the impasse between Paria Fuel and UNIPET soon. Speaking in the Senate, Imbert revealed UNIPET once owed Paria as much as 170 million dollars...
About 100 daily paid protesters marched outside the HDC's South Quay head office calling on management to wake up and stop ignoring the needs of over 1000 HDC workers for the past six years.
Nearly 30 forestry workers in Barrackpore have not been paid for five fortnights.
As, a strong all-round performance by West Indies star Haley Mathews, guided Trident Sports Phoenix to an 8 wicket win over Udecott North Starblazers on opening night of the Courts T20 tournament...
The southzone celebration isn't done yet... Pleasentville Secondary took the Girls Intercol title with a 3-1 win over Signal Hill Secondary.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Tobago Pupil Locked Out Of School
- Claims Of Abuse At St Ann’s Hospital
- Increase In Votes For UNC According To EBC
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd December 2019
- EBC Confirms Recounts
- Morning Edition December 3rd 2019
- Griffith: I've Had Enough of Skeete Story
- HDC Workers Calling Out Management
- Unipet Owes Paria 100M
- Morning Edition December 4th 2019