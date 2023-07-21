The Prime Minister says public servants are now afraid to be designated as procurement officers in Government departments.

He blames statements being made by the Opposition about the amendments meant to address what the Government identified as errors in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.

It was all part of the late night proceedings of the debate of the amendments in the House of Representatives that included references to the ongoing Local Government Elections campaign.

Our Political Editor Juhel Browne reports.

