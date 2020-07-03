Civil Aviation workers are protesting, over a wage freeze.

The workers say, their Majority Representative Union, is not being recognized, as such.

Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM STARTS TRAINING

Coach of the National Football Team Terry Fenwick has decided to resume football training on the verge of a hotly anticipated court case between the sidelined William Wallace and his United TTFA and FIFA.

HOCHOY ON ELECTION DATE

Prior to the election date being announced, Chairman of the One Tobago Voice, Hochoy Charles, called for an end, to keeping election dates a secret.

TROPICAL WAVE VICTIMS RECEIVE RELIEF

A Tropical Wave wrecked havoc over parts of Trinidad and Tobago last week, felling trees and blowing roofs off houses, leaving over one hundred families affected.