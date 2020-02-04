Sanitation workers from the Port of Spain and San Fernando City Corporations today accused the Chief Personnel Officer and the Minister of Finance of ignoring them. During a protest demonstration, they called for overdue negotiations to commence and for the Minister and the CPO to meet their representative union and treat with their issues. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Powergen looks ahead to 2020 season

Defending local cricket champions Powergen are ready and raring to for a repeat of their 2019 success when this seasons domestic competition bowls off on Friday.

Agri Society news conference

The President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago wants an investigation into possible fraud, at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Private Motion on Crime

A Private Motion condemning the Government for its failure to deal with crime continues in the upper house Tuesday evening. 