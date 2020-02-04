Sanitation workers from the Port of Spain and San Fernando City Corporations today accused the Chief Personnel Officer and the Minister of Finance of ignoring them. During a protest demonstration, they called for overdue negotiations to commence and for the Minister and the CPO to meet their representative union and treat with their issues. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
City Corp Workers Protest
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
