CHUTNEY KING KI BEATEN

Three-time chutney monarch KI Persad has reportedly been beaten by a group of men in Florida. He has taken to his Facebook page to confirm that the incident took place in a Florida restaurant but there are some unanswered questions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Regulated Industries Commission was in Mayaro on Saturday for another consultation on th…
Well the West Indies folded on day four to give South Africa victory by 284 runs in the seco…
Discovering diseases late can lead to premature death, and women in particular are showing u…
Three-time chutney monarch KI Persad has reportedly been beaten by a group of men in Florida…
The Tobago House of Assembly has met with key stakeholders in Germany, towards establishing …
Three years into the pandemic and while some are exhaling as the spread and severity seem to…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Claude Noel Needs Help
- RAMONA RAMDIAL: I WAS THREATENED
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 10th March 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 06th March 2023
- FARLEY SPEAKS
- PENSIONERS GET HELP WITH LIFE CERTIFICATES
- PRISONERS OF WAR: BRINGING FAMILIES HOME PT2
- EXPRESS 2022 AWARDS CEREMONY
- Morning Edition:10th March 2023
- COUPLE SPEAKS OUT