While the Catholic did not hold any masses and other religious bodies did not hold any sessions of worship in keeping with a call from the Government to avoid mass gatherings for the time being, one church held its usual Sunday service but with a difference. The pastor brought in doctors to discuss COVID-19 prevention with church members. Juhel Browne reports on this footage captured by Phil Britton in San Fernando.
Church Brings In Doctors To Discuss Covid 19
Juhel Browne
