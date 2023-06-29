It's been 4 years since the passing of National Table Tennis legend Dexter St. Louis. However, his daughter Rheann Chung has fullfiled her word by carrying on his will for her to continue participating in the sport. Over the weekend, she took it a step further by carrying the national flag at the Central American and Caribbean Games. She says the sacrifices to get to this point was worth it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's been 4 years since the passing of National Table Tennis legend Dexter St. Louis. Howeve…
A Procurement Regulator has been appointed. The Office of the President announced the appoin…
The body of an unidentified male was found at McKenzie Village Fields in Point Fortin with …
The murder count climbed to 280 overnight when two men were shot and killed in an apartment …
A 29-year old man was killed in a road accident in Bamboo #2 this morning. Details in the TV…
In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Leader of the Movement for National Developmen…