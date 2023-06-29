It's been 4 years since the passing of National Table Tennis legend Dexter St. Louis. However, his daughter Rheann Chung has fullfiled her word by carrying on his will for her to continue participating in the sport. Over the weekend, she took it a step further by carrying the national flag at the Central American and Caribbean Games. She says the sacrifices to get to this point was worth it.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BODY FOUND

BODY FOUND

The body of an unidentified male was found at  McKenzie Village Fields in Point Fortin with …

Fatal Road Accident

Fatal Road Accident

A 29-year old man was killed in a road accident in Bamboo #2 this morning. Details in the TV…