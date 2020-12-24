It's Christmas Eve in T&T, but today, the Christmas spirit was lacking in Port of Spain. TV6 Team Rynessa Cutting and Ryan Bascombe took a walk through downtown Port of Spain. Here's what they found.
Christmas Sales Slow In Port Of Spain
Rynessa Cutting
