Christmas Safety Tips

The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... as the Christmas period usually sees a lot of pick-pocketing, purse-snatching and drunk driving. Rynessa Cutting reports.

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.