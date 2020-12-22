The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... as the Christmas period usually sees a lot of pick-pocketing, purse-snatching and drunk driving. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Christmas Safety Tips
Rynessa Cutting
