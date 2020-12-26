Christmas day ended in bloodshed, tears and death of a 27 year old man in La Lune, Moruga. The unemployed father of one was stabbed to death during an altercation outside his girlfriend's house. When reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the victim's mother this morning, she said she never expected to get such devastating news so close to home and on a day like Christmas.

No law was broken by NIDCO, in attempting to acquire lands at Silk Cotton Trace in Tobago, to make way for the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project.

Hold on to your children! It's the advice coming from one reformed ex-prisoner, who is tonight urging all parents to take a more active role in their children's lives, regardless of age.