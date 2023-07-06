The People's Republic of China is calling on more countries in the Caribbean to join the existing countries who support the One China Policy in which Taiwan is not recognised as an independent state.
The call was made as China paid tribute to CARICOM on its 50th anniversary and has promised additional funding for disaster-prevention and relief in the region this year.
But the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines says his country recognises one Chinese civilisation that can have two different political expressions.
Juhel Browne reports.