Samantha Shukla and Nicholas Romany took away the three thousand dollar award after winning the inaugural Fui Toong On Association China Town 7k Road Race. The race, which started at Charlotte Street in Port of Spain saw just about 1500 participants brave the scorching heat to leave their time stamp on the road.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Newly appointed Independent Senator Sunity Maharaj says she has a lot of work ahead of her b…
The Tobago Mas Fraternity landscape is about to experience a transformative shift, with the …
The rest is over and cricket action starts tonight as Guyana hosts the final leg of the Repu…
President Christine Kangaloo has come in for high praise from National Security Minister Fit…
The need to speak out against crime, violence and societal shortcomings in T&T, has led …
Teachers at St. Andrew's Anglican School walked off the job on Tuesday, citing a number of h…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL TT CONTROVERSY
- Bowl Them Out: 13th September 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 12th September 2023
- Morning Edition: 11th September 2023
- Bowl Them Out: 12th September 2023
- NDC LAUNCHES PETITION OUTSIDE OF PARLIAMENT
- CPL PARTY IN TAROUBA
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th September 2023
- Morning Edition: 12th September 2023
- ELDERLY MAN DIES IN FIRE. NO TRUCK AT STATION