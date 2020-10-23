COVID-19 financial woes have hit the Sylphil Home in Love (SHIL) orphanage in Tobago. Most of the home's staff are working without salaries caring for the children currently housed at the Lambeau location. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gillette On Swimming Changes

Gillette On Swimming Changes

President of the Amateur Swimming Association Lyndsay Gillette is hoping for a favourable outcome tomorrow when the Prime Minister speaks about the Covid-19 restrictions.