COVID-19 financial woes have hit the Sylphil Home in Love (SHIL) orphanage in Tobago. Most of the home's staff are working without salaries caring for the children currently housed at the Lambeau location. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Children's Home Needs Help
Elizabeth Williams
