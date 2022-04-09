The Children’s Authority is calling for an end to corporal punishment. The call, in a media statement issued today, comes in the wake of the deaths of three children in recent days. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ALLIYAH LAID TO REST

ALLIYAH LAID TO REST

A perfect child who did not deserve the death she met. That’s how friends and relatives desc…

TWO GET GOLD

TWO GET GOLD

Matters are now resolved in the SEA awards fiasco and the Ministry of Education apologises y…