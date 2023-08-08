The University of the West Indies and the Children's Authority would be assisting each other in some vital areas to better carry out their work. It comes as both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER IN TOBAGO

MURDER IN TOBAGO

The body of a man was found at the Port Mall in Scarborough this morning. The victim was sho…

TTPS ON CHILD PORN

TTPS ON CHILD PORN

A warning to the public from the TTPS, child pornography is a criminal offence.