The Children's Authority is celebrating eight years in existence, with the launch of the National Inter-agency Protocol for Child Abuse Prevention and Management. It says the protocol is expected to ultimately reduce and even prevent cases of child abuse, reports of which stand at over thirty-seven thousand since the Authority was first established.
CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY: 37,000 ABUSE REPORTS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Students who sat the CAPE examination on Wednesday are said to be in a state of anxiety after reports from the Caribbean Examination Council, that the Math paper was leaked.
Monthly talks and a symposium are on the cards, going forward.
As the Scrap Iron Dealers Association and the Ministry of Trade and Industry met on Thursday.
In calling today's judgment 'landmark', the opposition leader is the first to publicly call on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call the local government election now.
The Attorney General says he will "take all relevant and rational recommendations into consideration" when our Political Editor Juhel Browne asked him if any legislative solutions would part of his deliberations as he seeks advice on the Privy Council's ruling
The Attorney General says he will be seeking advice from local Senior Counsel before he advises the Prime Minister as to when Local Government elections should be called, in light of the Privy Council's judgement that the extension of the life of Councils did not apply to incumbent councillors and aldermen of all 14 Municipal Corporations.
A horrific road accident in Tobago Thursday afternoon has caused death and injury. Fire officer Christian Adams and his wife, Division of Finance employee, Teresa Alleyne-Adams of Mt. St. George were killed in the accident that occurred along the Claude Noel Highway, in Rockly Vale, Scarborough.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- ASJA WINS U REPORT
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th May 2023
- LICENCE SYSTEM FOR SOLAR & WIND POWER AT HOMES
- DEFENCE FORCE AND CENTRAL FC WIN
- TOP COP ON MURDER REDUCTION: WE NOT ABLE
- CASH OR KIND PAYMENT FOR VENEZUELA GAS?
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 15th May 2023
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 11th May 2023
- FISHERMEN ON YELLOW ALERT
- JUDGE ALONE TRIAL BILL SENT TO SENATE COMMITTEE