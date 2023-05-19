The Children's Authority is celebrating eight years in existence, with the launch of the National Inter-agency Protocol for Child Abuse Prevention and Management. It says the protocol is expected to ultimately reduce and even prevent cases of child abuse, reports of which stand at over thirty-seven thousand since the Authority was first established.  

N.P.T.A TELLS CXC DO COMPREHENSIVE PROBE

Students who sat the CAPE examination on Wednesday are said to be in a state of anxiety after reports from the Caribbean Examination Council, that the Math paper was leaked.

KAMLA: CALL ELECTION NOW

In calling today's judgment 'landmark', the opposition leader is the first to publicly call on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call the local government election now.

AG: ALL OPTIONS BEING CONSIDERED FOR LOCAL GOV'T

The Attorney General says he will "take all relevant and rational recommendations into consideration" when our Political Editor Juhel Browne asked him if any legislative solutions would part of his deliberations as he seeks advice on the Privy Council's ruling

AG TO ADVISE PM ON LOCAL GOV'T ELECTIONS

The Attorney General says he will be seeking advice from local Senior Counsel before he advises the Prime Minister as to when Local Government elections should be called, in light of the Privy Council's judgement that the extension of the life of Councils did not apply to incumbent councillors and aldermen of all 14 Municipal Corporations.

HUSBAND AND WIFE DIE IN CAR CRASH

A horrific road accident in Tobago Thursday afternoon has caused death and injury. Fire officer Christian Adams and his wife, Division of Finance employee, Teresa Alleyne-Adams of Mt. St. George were killed in the accident that occurred along the Claude Noel Highway, in Rockly Vale, Scarborough.