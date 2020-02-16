It was publicly cancelled in January, then confirmed to continue for it's 32nd year.

Today the St James Children's Carnival Committee competition went on without a hitch.

Interim Chairman of the committee, Former Port of Spain Mayor Murchison Brown, told TV6 News since the event is one of 52 state-funded for carnival, it was always going to happen.

Attending the festivities today was also current Mayor Joel Martinez who noted a reduction in the turnout.

However he said a number of factors contributed to that and he was certain that the crowds across all carnival events will soon pick up.

