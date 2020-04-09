A rise in domestic violence and violence against children have come into focus as people are now forced to stay at home. But given the COVID-19 precautions which are to be taken, exactly how would the Children's Authority deal with cases where children must be removed from their homes? Alicia Boucher spoke with Chairman of the Children's Authority, Hanif Benjamin on this, as well as on other protocols to protect minors from the pandemic.
Alicia Boucher
