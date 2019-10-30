The Children's Authority has opened Regional Office and Assessment Centre in Chaguanas. It's being called a milestone in assisting the Authority to ensure children get the care and protection they deserve. When it comes to violence perpetrated against children, the Authority says, the statistics are still very troubling. Alicia Boucher has the details.

The Caribbean Football Union Girls Under 14 Challenge Series came down to an exciting end on Tuesday evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium.