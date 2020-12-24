Children Gifted 14 Tablets

Tis' the season of goodwill and we start with some uplifting news on this Christmas Eve. There has been an immediate and overwhelming outpouring of donations to five Penal families. The families which include 14 primary school children of Platanite Trace, Rochard Road were highlighted in a story we ran on Tuesday night. The children were all being taught by one aunt on her phone, and they asked for at least one device so that home-schooling could continue in the new school term.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh returned to the home last evening, where she says the families got much more than they could have asked for.