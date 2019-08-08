Children at St Judes Being Abused?

A little over a week ago, the drug overdose and hospitalisation of three girls at the St. Judes Home for girls in Belmont became public knowledge. Well, stemming from that incident are allegations of not only abuse by caretakers but also the police. The mothers of two girls, who are unknown to each other, have come forward with very similar accusations. We have changed their names and concealed their identities to protect the children involved. Alicia Boucher has their story.
Alicia Boucher
