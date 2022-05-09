The Opposition UNC is once again calling for Fitzgerald Hinds to be removed as Minister of National Security, this time for what the Opposition identifies as victim-blaming. This after Minister Hinds referenced cases where some victims of assault opted to profit from their trauma by striking deals with their perpetrators. Hinds was speaking during debate on the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill on Friday, where he also revealed that sexual assault against children is the most common type of sexual assault reported. Rynessa Cutting reports.
CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT MOST COMMON ASSAULT REPORT
Rynessa Cutting
