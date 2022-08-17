Two children are now nursing gunshot wounds at hospital after a shooting at Laventille Extension Road and Mon Repos Road in Morvant which claimed the life of a 40-year old man. Melissa Maynard has more in this report compiled by Gyasi Gonzales

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CBU AWARDS

CBU AWARDS

"It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances," said …

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High o…