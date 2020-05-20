Newly appointed THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has hit the ground running. A range of issues affecting Tobago is at this time receiving his attention. 33 year old Dennis, sat down with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams and spoke on a number of issues including Tobago's autonomy, Tobago post Covid-19 and his working relationship with his former boss , Education Secretary Kelvin Charles.

