Claims of the residence of the Chief Secretary located at Lowlands left in disrepair. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine who revealed a long list of ongoing repairs, inclusive of furniture to be replaced, rusted air conditioning units and the camera systems on the compound not operational. Mr. Augustine spoke during the 4th sitting of the Assembly, in response to questions by the Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. More from Elizabeth Williams.
CHIEF SECRETARY RESIDENCE IN DISREPAIR
Elizabeth Williams
