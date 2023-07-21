The actions of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in the Assembly Chamber on Wednesday were reckless. This, from former THA Presiding Officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, during an interview with TV6's Elizabeth Williams. Mrs. Tsoiafatt-Angus told TV6 that some of the utterances of the Chief Secretary during the proceedings on Wednesday were also unacceptable. More in this report.
