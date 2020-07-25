Tobago was spared the wrath of tropical storm Gonzalo and according to THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, he is pleased with the preparation measures by Tobago emergency services. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the Chief Secretary and has this report.
Chief Secretary On Weather
Elizabeth Williams
