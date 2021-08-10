THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is today pleading with residents in Tobago to get vaccinated, this comes as the Division of Health reported over five hundred active covid-19 cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic. Mr. Dennis spoke with sister station News Centre 5 and Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
Chief Secretary On COVID
Elizabeth Williams
