CHIEF SECRETARY ON BEACH

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, visited the Store Bay and Pigeon Point beaches, to observe if all the public health protocols were being observed by beach goers in Tobago. He was accompanied by the top brass of the TTPS in Tobago. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

Good Friday observances in Tobago were limited to the confines of the St. Joseph RC Church, due to the covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Bullets issued to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were recovered at the scene of a murder in Petit Bourg on Thursday night after a man was shot dead in his business place.