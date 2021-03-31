With over ten thousand visitors set to visit Tobago during the upcoming Easter period, comes a warning from THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis for both locals and visitors, to obey the covid19 protocols. Mr. Dennis spoke on Wednesday, during the post Executive Council media briefing. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Chief Secretary: Obey COVID protocols
Elizabeth Williams
