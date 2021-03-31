With over ten thousand visitors set to visit Tobago during the upcoming Easter period, comes a warning from THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis for both locals and visitors, to obey the covid19 protocols. Mr. Dennis spoke on Wednesday, during the post Executive Council media briefing. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Jason Gooding On Sporting Events

Nine time national Triathalon champion turned event promoter Jason Gooding is advocating for more sporting events to take place in this country, but with strict health guidelines.

Crime Wrap

24 Venezuelans have been detained by police in Penal and a Sangre Grande man has been charged with the murder of his brother.