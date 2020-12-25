THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is calling on Tobago to act responsibly this Christmas season. Mr. Dennis urged Tobagonians to wear their masks, wash or sanitize their hands and avoid large gatherings especially in light of those who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Chief Secretary Christmas Message
Elizabeth Williams
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
National Security Minister Stuart Young is warning anyone involved in assisting the transportation or movement of illegal immigrants that their actions are also illegal...
Tis' the season of goodwill and we start with some uplifting news on this Christmas Eve. There has been an immediate and overwhelming outpouring of donations to five Penal families.
It's Christmas Eve in T&T, but today, the Christmas spirit was lacking in Port of Spain.
It's Christmas Eve in T&T, but today, the Christmas spirit was lacking in Port of Spain.
