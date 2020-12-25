THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is calling on Tobago to act responsibly this Christmas season. Mr. Dennis urged Tobagonians to wear their masks, wash or sanitize their hands and avoid large gatherings especially in light of those who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hold On To Your Children

Hold On To Your Children

Hold on to your children! It's the advice coming from one reformed ex-prisoner, who is tonight urging all parents to take a more active role in their children's lives, regardless of age.

Children Gifted 14 Tablets

Children Gifted 14 Tablets

Tis' the season of goodwill and we start with some uplifting news on this Christmas Eve. There has been an immediate and overwhelming outpouring of donations to five Penal families.