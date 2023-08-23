Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is apologising to passengers who were disrupted by sickout action by Caribbean Airlines pilots on Sunday which affected flights on the domestic, regional and international routes. This came just after the Great race event at Store Bay. More from Elizabeth Williams.

